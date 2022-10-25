LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism is now accepting applications for the 2023 Group B Tourism Promotion Grant Program, due Dec. 9.

A portion of the county bed tax is intended to provide grants for advertising and promoting various new or expanded tourism events, unique festivals, attractions and experiences that will attract more visitors for extended stays, overnight visits and day getaways.

 

