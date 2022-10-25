LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism is now accepting applications for the 2023 Group B Tourism Promotion Grant Program, due Dec. 9.
A portion of the county bed tax is intended to provide grants for advertising and promoting various new or expanded tourism events, unique festivals, attractions and experiences that will attract more visitors for extended stays, overnight visits and day getaways.
This grant program seeks to establish the importance of programs and opportunities that promote or support the development of specific themes or significant attractions and events, all of which enhance the level of the visitor experience in the area.
Eligible applicants include chambers without full-time staff, business associations, nonprofit organizations, events, festivals and other tourism-associated activities. Any eligible grantee will partner and coordinate with Cattaraugus County Tourism Department.