OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Jamestown Community College Olean Campus from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Moderna vaccine is being administered at this clinic and requires the administration of a second dose within 28 days of the initial dose. The department will schedule your second dose vaccine on May 25.
Individuals 18 years of age and older who reside, work, or study in New York State are eligible to register for the vaccine.
Appointments can be made through the Cattaraugus County website at: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info.