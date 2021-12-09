LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers had a Christmas present for the village of Ellicottville in their last meeting of the year, which was Wednesday.
A resolution presented for immediate consideration and unanimously approved provides up to $375,000 to the village to purchase a 2-acre parcel on Mill Street to begin to address a perennial parking problem.
As a growing tourism destination, there are about 1,000 full- and part-time employees dependent on tourism in Ellicottville. In the ski season, that number of employees grows by another 1,000.
With its popularity continuing to grow, village officials see the dire need for more parking.
The cost of buying the 2-acre parcel, developing it into a parking lot and building safe pedestrian walkways to the business district is estimated at $1.5 million. It’s not clear where the remainder of the funds for the parking lot will come from.
The county will contract with the village for one year through Dec. 31, 2022. If the village sells or repurposes the property over the next 20 years, it must repay the county.
Also in the county legislature’s year-end meeting, lawmakers authorized hiring MDA Consulting Services of Ellicottville to look after the county’s interests during the planning, design and implementation of the $500 million Great Lakes Cheese Co. plant in Franklinville.
The firm will be paid up to $350,000 for requested work as invoiced over a two-year period.
County lawmakers earlier this year authorized $400,000 for studies at the 200-acre site Great Lakes Cheese Co. plans to build to replace its existing plant in Cuba.
In the fall, the county legislature approved spending up to $5.8 million to help bring water and sewer services to the site from Franklinville.
That funding will come from the county’s initial receipt of American Rescue Plan monies. In addition, county legislators approved a resolution to use $2 million from the ARP for renovations and expansion of the county’s Onoville Marina on the Allegheny Reservoir. The ANP funding uses include public and economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Legislators reappointed Public Works Commissioner Kathleen M. Ellis to a second four-year term at a bi-weekly salary of $3,508, and Darryl Bloom to second four-year term as public defender at a bi-weekly salary of $4,131.
The resignations of Richard Haberer of Franklinville from the Board of Health and as a county director of Western New York Off Track Betting were accepted. Haberer, a retired state trooper, is a former county legislature chairman and undersheriff.
Legislators agreed to name former legislator Donna Vickman of Farmersville to Haberer’s seat on the board of health and Mark C. Burr of Gowanda, the former director of engineering for the Public Works Department, to the WYNOTB post.
The retirement of 44 county employees was recognized by legislators. Minority Leader David Koch, D-Salamanca rose to thank all county employees at the end of “another tough year. We don’t thank the employees enough. I think they are doing a great job.”
Three infrastructure bonds were approved by the legislature:
• $200,000 in bonds for $5.1 million in bridge construction.
• $11.2 million in bonds for a $23.3 million summer paving program.
• $233,000 in bonds for $2.6 million in culvert replacement.
Legislators adjourned until Jan. 5 for their reorganization meeting in memory of Dr. Brian O’Connell Sr., of Olean, who served on the county legislature from January 1978 to Dec. 31, 1981.