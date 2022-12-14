LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County will pay Cimolai-HY LLC $2 million if the company meets certain hiring goals at the steel fabrication operation it is planning at the former Siemens Energy plant in North Olean.
Cimolai-HY plans to invest $55 million and to hire 246 employees over three years at the state-of-the-art steel fabrication facility in a retrofitted space on the 88-acre former Dresser-Rand site.
The company requested the $2 million in financial assistance, said the county legislature's Finance Committee Chairman Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda. He called it a very appropriate use of taxpayer money.
The funds will come from the county’s casino funds for economic development.
Minority Leader David Koch, D-Salamana, objected to the resolution, which he said should have been discussed in committee if the county is giving the company $2 million. He failed to have it sent back to committee and voted against the resolution, which passed 15-1.
Koch, the lone Democrat on the 17-member legislature, has complained previously that despite being a member of leadership, he is left out of many important discussions.
Majority Leader Michael Brisky, R-Franklinville, said the company is making a “significant commitment to hire hundreds of employees."
There won’t be any more committee meetings until February and the company would like to get going on retrofitting the plant “long before February,” Brisky added. “We want to be supportive of this company that is going to invest in Cattaraugus County and provide jobs.”
Burr, who is also legislature vice chairman, said the county’s investment will help Cimolai-HY hire more than 200 people at $60,000 a year. That is a $12 million annual payroll, he said.
The resolution was sponsored by Olean Republican legislators Kelly Andreano, Frank Higgins and Rick Smith.
Last year, county lawmakers spent about $400,000 to demonstrate the proposed site of a more than $500 million Great Lakes Cheese Co. plant in Franklinville was shovel-ready.
The county later agreed to provide $8 million to the village of Franklinville to extend water and sewer lines to the site. The plant is under construction; once it opens in 2024, it will employ not only the 230 employees currently at the Cuba plant, but an additional 200 workers.
The $2 million for Cimolai-HY is being proposed as a 10-year, 5% loan. As certain employment benchmarks are met, the county will pay Cimolai-HY $500,000 if 30 jobs have been created by Dec. 31, 2023. Another $500,000 would be paid if there are at least 100 full-time positions as of Dec. 31, 2024. The county would pay $500,000 if there are 150 employees by Dec. 31, 2025, and the final $500,000 if the company hits 200 jobs by Dec. 31, 2026.
According to the agreement with Cimolai-HY, there will be no loan repayment for 10 years or at the end of the 10-year period of the loan as long as the benchmarks are met and maintained.
If a benchmark is achieved but not maintained during the 10-year loan term, “payments shall automatically commence,” the resolution states.
In other matters, legislators unanimously approved bond resolutions to borrow $282,000 for the capital bridge program for 2023, $209,000 million for culvert improvements and $2.7 million for roads.
Road projects for 2023 total $19.5 million, bridges $4.3 million and culverts $3.1 million.
Legislators accepted a bid from Norwalk Concrete Industries, Norwalk, Ohio, for five buildings not to exceed $800,000 for phase 1 of construction at the county-operated Onoville Marina. Funding is coming from the American rescue Plan Act.
The legislature agreed to a five-year contract with the Deputy Sheriffs Supervisory Union for 13% hourly increase for 2022 and no increases in the years 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026.