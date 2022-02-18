OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Office of Emergency Services will be distributing a limited number of COVID-19 home test kits and KN95 masks to the public in various locations next week.
Test kits and masks are free of charge to Cattaraugus County residents. Those picking up the kits should be prepared to show a driver’s license, non-drivers ID, or a utility bill as proof of residency.
COVID-19 home test kits will be limited to the size of the household with a maximum of 4 kits per household. A small quantity of KN95 masks will also be available for distribution upon request.
Test kits and masks will be available on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. Distribution events will be a “drive thru” style distribution. Those attending are asked to remain in their vehicle and use caution while entering and exiting the distribution site.
When arriving at the site, please look for the Emergency Services/Public Safety mobile operations center vehicle. Distribution will be occurring near that vehicle. Days, time and locations of the distributions follow:
Tuesday, 9-11 a.m., Delevan Training Center, 1006 N. Main St., Delevan Use the main entrance off of North Main Street.
Tuesday, 1-3 p.m., Allegany Fireman’s Park 188 W. Main St., Allegany. Enter on Zeps Way located at the intersection of North First Street and Maple Avenue.
Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Ellicottville Central School, 5873 Route 219, Ellicottville. Use the North entrance off Route 219.
Thursday, 9-11 a.m., Gowanda Elementary School, 450 Aldrich St., Gowanda. Use entrance to the bus lane.
Thursday, 1-3 p.m., Cattaraugus Little Valley Bus Garage 9447 Pleasant Valley Road, Cattaraugus.
Friday, Feb. 25, Randolph High School, 18 Main St., Randolph. Use the East entrance off of Main Street (near the LED sign).
Friday, 2022 1-3 p.m., Salamanca High School, 50 Iroquois Drive, Salamanca. Main parking lot in front of the school.
Meanwhile, new COVID-19 cases continued their downward trend in Cattaraugus County Friday with 19 cases reported by the health department.
That nudged the total number of coronavirus cases since March 2020 to 17,488, including 911 so far this month. There were just under 5,000 cases, a record, and 24 deaths in January as the highly contagious Omicron variant raced through the county.
The 19 new cases made for a current total of 130 active cases.
The southeast part of the county, with more than 46% of all cases, has 8,069 cases including eight on Friday and 361 this month.
The southwest has 3,468 cases including four new ones Friday and 212 this month, the northeast has 3,467 cases including five new ones and 176 this month and the northwest has 2,484 cases including two new ones and 162 this month.
Seven of the new cases reported Friday involved residents who had been vaccinated, while the other 12 were unvaccinated.
Women, with 9,156 cases, had 11 new cases and 515 this month, while men, with 8,332 cases, had eight new cases and 396 this month.
Then Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker shows 147 cases in the past seven days and a 7.11% average positivity over the past week. There were eight new hospitalizations over the seven days.
The CDC said 49.7% of the county residents who are fully vaccinated have also received a booster shot. The health department has administered 21,023 booster doses. There are 91.8% of residents age 65 and older with at least one dose of the vaccine.
Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said there are 39,874 residents who have completed their vaccine series. There are 43,177 people who have at least one dose of the vaccine. That is 65.3% of the 18 and older population and 56.2% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose, Watkins said.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
To receive free test kits from the federal government go online to: https://www.covidtests.gov/ Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.