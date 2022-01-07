OLEAN — Cattaraugus County tied a record for a single day’s new COVID-19 cases on Friday — a record just set on Wednesday.
The health department said 224 county residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. That brought the total number of cases to 12,777 since March 2020.
There have been at least 935 cases reported in the first seven days of the new year. In 112 of the cases, the results came from at-home COVID-19 test kits, including 28 on Friday.
The health department is following 668 active cases, 39 people in the hospital — a number that has remained relatively steady in recent weeks — and 653 in contact quarantine.
The high number of cases over the past week is a clear indication that the omicron variant has reached Cattaraugus County, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public health director, said.
“I think this is a sign of omicron making its debut in the county. We’ve never had this many cases with delta,” he said. “It’s becoming almost unmanageable.”
The positive takeaway for the day was that “there were no deaths” to report, he said.
Because of the continuing high number of cases, the health department is being forced to farm out its contact tracing to its Virtual Contact Tracing. This will free up health department employees who usually contact positive cases in order to see who they have been in close contact with. The VCT notification will be via texting.
“This will help us,” Watkins said. Contact tracing “is no longer viable because this virus is so prevalent in the community.”
On Monday the health department will begin reducing the isolation and quarantine of people testing positive and close contacts from 10 days to five days. This follows CDC guidance that is based on individuals being much less infectious after five days.
The printed forms will permit individuals to get paid medical leave for their isolation or quarantine under federal regulations.
Because of the large number of individuals testing positive for COVID-19, the health department will make isolation, quarantine and release forms available on its website, Watkins said. Phone number will be available for those needing assistance.
Watkins said the data shows a number of students are testing positive for the coronavirus, “but not as many as we first thought.”
He added, “People should really remain vigilant about this. Only about 50% of our population is fully vaccinated and we really need to increase booster shots to reduce infections.”
A booster is now recommended for those who have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-shot vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. The number of “breakthrough” cases of people who are fully vaccinated — but haven’t got a booster — is increasing. Of the 224 new cases on Friday, 57 were vaccinated and 147 were unvaccinated.
There have been 497 new cases involving women since Jan. 1. There have been 6,734 women diagnosed with the were coronavirus since March 2020. Another 404 of the new cases this year were men, who now total 6,043 cases.
The southeast part of the county reported 293 new cases this month for a total of 5,966. The area has more than 46% of all the cases in the county.
There were 249 new cases this month in the southwest, where there have been 2,587 cases. In the northeast, there were 230 new cases since Jan. 1 for a total of 2,452. The northwest part of the county had 129 cases in the first seven days of the month for a total of 1,772.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Watkins said 38,749 people have completed their vaccine series and 42,278 people have received at least one vaccine dose. That’s 64.4% of the 18 and older population and 55% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
The county’s daily positivity was 20.7% and the seven-day rolling average was 16%
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.