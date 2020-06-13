Cattaraugus County students Emma Haynes, of Cattaraugus, and Madisyn Kilby, of Great Valley, have been nominated by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Tom Reed to attend two of the nation’s leading military academies.
Haynes, who will graduate from Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School this month, is set to report to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in mid-July.
Kilby will graduate from Ellicottville Central School this month. After a year of required prep school at the New Mexico Military Institute, she will have the opportunity to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley Principal Kristina Maines said Haynes has been exemplary and is a well-rounded student-athlete. Ranked fourth in her class, she has taken many college courses through Jamestown Community College. She has been involved in sports and extra-curricular activities including cross country, track and drama club.
According to Maines, Haynes is committed to her community and now her country. Outside of school, she has been a member of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) Cadet Program for five years. Haynes has served in every leadership position and finished the term as Cadet Commander of the squadron.
“This is a tremendous accomplishment and it’s quite an honor to be accepted to West Point,” Maines said. “On behalf of the CLV District and community, we are beyond proud of her accomplishments. Her self-discipline and determination will certainly take her places. I look forward to following her accomplishments on this amazing journey.”
Haynes said it was 100% her own decision to try to get into West Point. Reality set in for her on March 13 when she received her “Letter of Appointment.” Although she has spent over five years serving in CAP, she said her focus has always been the Army.
“The reason why I chose CAP is because my school doesn’t have a Jr. ROTC program and I wanted to do something military-related,” she said. “CAP was the best thing available for me and it gave me valuable experience that I’ll be able to use in my military career.”
Growing up in a household centered on history, Haynes said she was about 12 years old when she discovered the educational opportunities of the military academy. About tenth grade, she decided West Point was definitely where she wanted to go.
Last April, Haynes had the opportunity to tour the West Point campus. She said the candidates have been talking together via Zoom meetings this year. On June 5, they were joined by several upperclassmen and some former graduates including Simone Askew, the first female African American First Captain at West Point, who gave them advice for this summer and the next 47 months.
Haynes is the daughter of Milton and Cathy Haynes of Cattaraugus. Her mother is a math teacher at CLV, and her father is a chef at St. Bonaventure University. She has a brother, Zak.
THE OPPORTUNITY is both a dream and a goal for Kilby. She has always enjoyed volunteering and has wanted to serve her country, so she feels attending the Air Force Academy will be the best way to accomplish it.
Although the academy did not give her a direct appointment, Kilby received a Falcon Foundation Scholarship that provides scholarships to those who seek Air Force Academy admission leading to careers as Air Force Officers. She said, after attending prep school for one year, an applicant has a 98% chance of getting into the academy the following year.
Kilby said her grandfather and uncle were both in the military, and she began thinking about going to the academy about ninth or tenth grade. She did some research on it and attended the Summer Seminar that was held last summer.
“I got to explore what the academy is and the options there including the education and how they mix athletics, military and academics all in one,” she said. “It teaches you how to be a leader and work as a team. Ultimately, attending the academy makes you a better all around person,” she said. “After attending the seminar, I was convinced that I would want to go there after high school.”
Ellicottville Principal Erich Ploetz said Kilby has always been a well-rounded, highly-respected member of the student body. She has consistently performed at the top of her class, finishing third in her highly-competitive Class of 2020.
While in high school, Kilby has taken multiple college courses. She has participated in student council, peer tutoring, yearbook, jazz band, Climate Corps, Varsity Club and was a middle school robotics coach that competed in the First LEGO League Competition. In sports, she was part of the soccer, golf and bowling teams. Outside school, she was a ski instructor at Holiday Valley for four years.
“Madisyn has been an exemplary student, and is simply an awesome young lady who is a joy to know,” Ploetz said. “She has represented ECS with pride and we are confident she will continue to be a leader at the academy and beyond.”
Kilby is the daughter of Aimee and Jack Kilby of Great Valley. She has a brother, Kaleb.
