It has been less than two weeks since the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency approved $150,000 for site studies for a potential state-of-the-art $500 million cheese plant in the county.
A partnership of IDA, town, county and state officials are supporting steps to show Great Lakes Cheese Co. officials that a 200-acre site along Route 16 which straddles the Franklinville-Farmersville line fits their needs and is shovel-ready.
It was only five weeks ago that a Freedom farmer who owns the land contacted the cheese manufacturer to offer a location that would be convenient to its existing workforce in Cuba and keep dairy farmers in the region with a reliable destination for their milk.
Cattaraugus County lawmakers in June approved a $150,000 grant for studies needed to demonstrate the site’s ability to meet the needs of Great Lakes Cheese Co.
The land has been surveyed and soil borings will begin next week, said Corey Wiktor, IDA executive director. A traffic study along Route 16 was to begin this past week.
“Currently there are several contracts in place to demonstrate the shovel-ready status of the site,” Wiktor said. “They are bringing out drilling rigs next week.” The results of the site studies will be available and relayed to the company by next month.
Wiktor said much has already been accomplished. There is a letter of intent to purchase the property from owner Jason Schwab; county, town and village officials have pledged to help in any way they can including extending sewer and water to the site are involved; and the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Empire State Development are aware of the proposed project and landowners have been approached about easements.
Meetings regarding the site are held daily and there are regular weekly meetings to update company officials and their engineers on the site, said Wiktor, who stressed the team approach to the project.
Great Lakes Cheese has been searching for more than a year for a site in Allegany County for the new plant. There was insufficient space to expand at its Cuba plant.
The company’s first choice, a 200-acre Belvidere site near the Interstate 86 Crossroads became part of a contentious eminent domain issue that threatened to delay the project further.
Then, two months ago, Great Lakes Cheese announced it would not proceed with the Belvidere site for reasons that included the inability to get utilities to the site on their timeline. It proceeded to re-examine other top Allegany County sites in a bid to be able to retain its Cuba employees.
That’s when Schwab approached Great Lakes Cheese Co. with an alternate site that would fit their needs.
Wiktor said the Cattaraugus County site enjoys a unique New Market Tax Credit that could be worth up to $7 million because the proposed location is in a rural distressed area.
The IDA has retained attorneys from Buffalo who are working out details for a unique package to offer Great Lakes Cheese Co., Wiktor said.
In addition to offering sales tax and mortgage tax exemptions and a payment in lieu of taxes (P.I.L.O.T.) agreement, the IDA has contacted Jamestown Community College and Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES regarding training, workforce development and other programs for employees. The IDA is also coordinating site studies providing the company with other information about the local area and region.
Wiktor said meetings are set with both National Grid and National Fuel Gas to provide electricity and natural gas to the site. In addition, the village of Franklinville has expressed its cooperation in extending water and sewer service to the plant.
“This is a chance,” Wiktor said. “We’re focusing on doing anything we can to allow this investment by Great Lakes Cheese to come to fruition.”
The company’s remaining focus for the new plant appears to be the Cattaraugus County site, one in LeRoy, and an out-of-state site.
“We’ve gone full-bore as much as we can on this,” Wiktor said. The IDA board of directors is very supportive, as are Cattaraugus County legislators, local and state officials and Empire State Development.
Local officials believe Great Lakes Cheese will decide between the Franklinville-Farmersville site and one in LeRoy in Genesee County.
The IDA has become like a project manager, Wiktor explained. “It’s a massive investment by a company and we will help in any way we can. That’s how much we value this project.”