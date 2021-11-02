Three countywide elections — district attorney, sheriff and coroner — were no contest.
With 35 of 55 districts reporting at press time, the Cattaraugus County Board of Elections showed a total 5,315 votes for District Attorney Lori P. Rieman on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Sheriff Timothy S. Whitcomb, who ran unopposed on the Democrat, Republican and Conservative lines, received 6,196 votes — also with 35 of 55 districts reporting.
Coroner Kevin M. O’Rourke received 5,539 votes on the Republican and Conservative lines — also with 35 districts reporting.
Rieman was unopposed in seeking re-election to a fourth four-year term. She was first elected in 2009, defeating incumbent Democrat Edward Sharkey.
Whitcomb sought re-election to a third four-year term on the Democrat, Republican and Conservatives lines. He was appointed to the post after the Aug. 18, 2009 death of former Sheriff Dennis B. John.
Both the district attorney and the sheriff were also re-elected unopposed in 2017.The Times Herald will update the elections online and in Thursday’s editions.