OLEAN — Cattaraugus County posted another record number of positive COVID-19 tests on Tuesday — 259 new cases.
The health department also reported the COVID-19 death of a 73-year-old man who developed respiratory failure. His was the county’s 221st death due to complications caused by the coronavirus.
The previous record was 224 cases reported last week on Jan. 5 and 7. Health department officials assume it is the omicron variant of the coronavirus that is spreading across the state, but this has not been confirmed here.
Meanwhile, the health department released a new graphic — a picture of the pandemic’s toll by municipality — highlighting active cases, total cases and deaths.
The county map shows residents in the the city and town of Olean have borne the brunt of the pandemic in deaths with 82. There are currently 299 active cases in Olean and 3,191 who have recovered.
The city and town are part of the southeast quadrant where the health department has reported a total of 6,301 cases, about 46% of the total in the county.
Allegany has the second highest number of deaths from COVID-19, 21. Salamanca has reported 19 deaths, Hinsdale, 11; Yorkshire, 10; Franklinville, 9, and Portville, 7.
Other towns include: Randolph, 7; Ashford, Ellicottville and Carrollton, two each; Perrysburg and Great Valley, 5 each; Little Valley and Machias, 6 each; Dayton and Freedom, 3 each and Conewango Valley, Leon and Mansfield, one each. Some towns had not recorded a COVID-19 death, the graphic shows. They are Otto, East Otto, Farmersville, Freedom, Lyndon, Coldspring and Napoli.
Analysis of vaccination rates in Cattaraugus County by zip codes shows four communities at the 100% level for residents with at least one vaccine dose, Weston’s Mills, Ellicottville, Yorkshire and Versailles.
That 100% level fades to two communities, Westons Mills and Versailles when it comes to those in the county who are fully vaccinated.
After the four zip codes at 100 percent of eligible people who have at least one dose of the vaccine, the rates drop pretty dramatically. Salamanca has a 73.8% vaccination rate, Allegany is 69.7% and Olean is 66.2%. Others include Little Valley at 50.7%, Franklinville at 43% and the lowest, Conewango Valley at 19.1%.
With the number of COVID-19 cases exploding this month, the health department is no longer doing contact tracing with people testing positive.
The health department reported 299 active cases in the southeast part of the county where there have been a total of 6,307 cases. That is 46.7% of all cases in the county
The Cattaraugus County Health Department COVID-19 website, https://www.cattco.org/coronavirus, has been updated with personalized Isolation and Release Letters. New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) recent guidance recommends that anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 can now end isolation in five full days, but would be required to wear a well-fitting mask for five additional days while around others.
Quarantine and Release Letters are also available for unvaccinated individuals who were in close contact with a COVID-19 Positive Case.
NYSDOH recent guidance recommends that anyone who is not fully vaccinated or fully vaccinated and eligible for a booster but not yet boosted, must quarantine for five days and wear a well-fitting mask while around others for an additional five days. These updates make attaining orders more convenient for residents who test positive at home or via a lab test.
A COVID-19 vaccination decreases the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) & NYSDOH strongly encourage COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 5 and older and boosters for everyone 12 and older. More COVID-19 testing and vaccine guidance is available on the Cattaraugus County website as well.
Tuesday’s county positivity was 17.8% and the seven-day rolling average was 19.6%, according to Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director.
That compares to Tuesday’s state positivity of 18.6% and the seven-day average of 20.9%.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.