OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department has reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 this month and one death.
The new cases and one death in the first four days of April have pushed the total number of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus over the past two years to 18,168 and 247 deaths.
Monday’s cases included eight people who were vaccinated and 10 who were unvaccinated.
There were 11 new cases on Friday, 10 on Saturday, six on Sunday and 18 on Monday. The death of a 61-year-old woman was announced on Friday.
March ended with 411 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths. There were 1,161 cases in February and a record 4,739 cases in January.
The new cases this month include 24 men and 21 women. There have now been 8,656 men and 9,491 women diagnosed with COVID-19.
The southeast part of the county with a record 8,354 cases since March 2020, reported 15 new cases this month. This part of the county has 46% of all the cases in the county.
The southwest part of the county has 8,354 cases including 18 new cases this month, the northeast has 3,595 cases including eight this month and the northwest has 2,602 cases including four this month.
On Monday Gov. Kathy Hochul received her second COVID-19 booster shot and encouraged eligible New Yorkers to do the same.
Pfizer booster shots are available for age 12 and older. Those ages 12-17 are eligible for a booster shot five months after completing their primary series. For adults 50 and older, a second booster shot is available at least four months after a first booster shot.
The Moderna booster is available for those 18 and older five months after their primary series. A second booster is available to those 50 and older at least four months after their first booster.
For those who received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a booster is available at least two months after their first shot. Health officials prefer individuals receive a Pfizer or Moderna (mRNA) vaccine as a first booster, although the J&J continues to be given as a first booster shot. The second booster must be an mRNA vaccine.
In Cattaraugus County there are 43.437 residents with at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine (56.5%). The health department has reported 21,846 booster shots administered in the county with 51.2% of the population fully vaccinated with one booster shot.
The Centers for Disease Control’s COVID Data Tracker showed Cattaraugus County with 27 cases in the seven days ending Sunday, down 43.7% from the previous seven days. It is a rate of 51.2 per 100,000 population.
Friday’s seven-day average positivity was 1.69% on 1,255 tests, a 35.7% decrease from the previous seven days.