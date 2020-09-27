Cattaraugus County Health Department was notified of three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 residents over the weekend.
Allegany County reported six new cases on Saturday, while there were no new cases reported Sunday.
In Cattaraugus County, the health department’s active positive COVID-19 caseload was six on Sunday as there have been 207 residents who have recovered from COVID-19.
On Saturday, the department reported the 217th case in Cattaraugus County is a female resident of the southeast quadrant of the county, who had no significant travel history and denied being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person.
She was recently admitted into a rehabilitation facility and developed a sore throat. She was tested for COVID-19 on Thursday and her test result Friday indicated that she was positive for the virus.
The two 218th confirmed case is a female resident of the northeast quadrant of the county, who has no significant travel history. She is a healthcare worker who reports being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person. She developed fever, sore throat, body aches, and loss of taste and smell.
She was tested for COVID-19 on Thursday and her test result Saturday indicated that she was positive for the virus.
The 219th confirmed case is a female resident of the southeast quadrant of the county, who has no significant travel history. She is a healthcare worker who reports being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person. She developed cough, congestion, runny nose, and fatigue.
She was tested Friday and her test result Sunday indicated that she was positive for the virus.
In Allegany County on Sunday, health department officials reported there were 112 COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic, with 100 residents recovered. As of Sunday afternoon there were 207 residents in quarantined/isolation, while to date there have been 913 residents in precautionary quarantine after travel to other states.
In Western New York, the region saw its positive-test rate fall below 1% for the first time in several days — the region was at 0.7% on Saturday. According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, the Mid-Hudson region (1.6%), the Southern Tier (1.4%), New York City (1.2%), Central New York (1.1%) and Long Island (1%) were all higher.
State officials confirmed another 866 coronavirus cases on Saturday as six more people died from the virus, the governor reported, pushing the confirmed state total to 25.456.
On Sunday, 1.02% of the 84,770 tests received tested positive. That comes after the state reported 1,006 new cases from Friday’s testing results — the first time the state has confirmed more than 1,000 cases in a single day since early June.
"COVID-19 remains a force to be reckoned with throughout the country and around the globe, and we cannot drop our guard," Cuomo said in his daily press release on COVID-19 numbers. "While our numbers remain relatively flat, we continue to closely monitor the data daily as always."
The governor urged New Yorkers to keep wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands, "and local governments must continue to enforce state public health guidance."
Overall, New York has confirmed 455,626 cases since March.