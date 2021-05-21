LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism is looking for the public’s input on promoting the county’s existing trail system.
Katrina O’Stricker, who is leading the trail project for the county, said a new internet map application and new signage are at the heart of the new project.
“These two initiatives were identified as priorities in the 2017 Countywide Trail System Plan as two of the most important improvements for increasing trail usage,” O’Stricker said.
“The County is excited to be moving forward with promoting trail activity to allow more users to experience the beautiful natural resources that the Enchanted Mountains have to offer,” she added.
The new web mapping application will allow viewing all of the county’s trail systems for all users groups, including hikers, cyclists, cross country skiers, equestrians and others.
The development of a new signage system will create consistent branding and promote the increased usage of the many trails throughout the county, O’Stricker said. This project is intended to achieve the following objectives:
• Promote public recreation, active living, and healthy lifestyles.
• Encourage economic development by encouraging more visitors to visit, play, and stay.
• Celebrate the county’s natural resources and rural character.
• Improve user experience and accessibility of trail systems.
• Enhance safety of people, vehicles, and property.
• Attract and retain residents and business owners in the area.
To learn more about the project and submit comments, go online to: tinyurl.com/cattcowayfinding.
Residents’ feedback is very important, O’Stricker said. “If you have any questions or suggestions about our project objectives and draft materials — please use our online survey to provide a comment.”