LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers expressed concerns Wednesday over plans to close a busy Lime Lake intersection over the Fourth of July.
Public Works Commissioner Kathleen Ellis said the Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad plans to replace ties along the line that crosses County Road 36 at the north end of Lime Lake between June 28 and July 7.
The railroad has asked the county to close the road to all but local traffic, Ellis told members of the Public Works Committee.
“We are trying hard to get them to do it by July 4,” Ellis told the committee in response to concerns what the closure will do to traffic at the popular recreation destination — particularly on the Fourth of July.
Ellis said a detour would be posted on Lake Street to Hazelmere Avenue.
One legislator said the railroad project would cut off the back of the lake just in time for the holiday weekend.
“It’s not horribly long,” Ellis said of the detour. She wanted to make sure the public understands that it is the railroad that asked the road be closed, not the county.
In another matter, legislators learned that bids for two of four proposed streambank stabilization had been accepted from Schwab Aggregates $59,315. The projects are on Kadiz Road in Franklinville and Gile Hollow Road in Hinsdale.
Public Works Director of Engineering Bill Fox described some of the projects the department is involved with or overseeing this summer.
One culvert replacement, on the Back Hinsdale Road in the town of Olean, will require a three-week closure, Fox said. The county DPW is assisting the Town of Olean Highway Department in installing the culvert.