LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Department of Public Works reported that as of July 1 it will only accept construction and demolition debris at the Salamanca transfer station.
“After research on the costs of maintaining and repairing equipment damaged
by this type of waste, along with an inability to accurately assess the weight of a load without the use of a truck scale and after careful consideration to minimize tax payer costs it was determined that limiting collection to this site was in the best interest of the residents of the County,” the department said in a statement.
Materials allowed at the Salamanca station include wood waste, drywall, insulation, vinyl siding and fixtures like doors and windows. The station cannot accept concrete, gravel, soil, pavers, millings, asphalt, or asbestos. All loads will be checked for contamination and/or excluded materials by a transfer station operator. All loads will be required to travel over to the scale to accurately weigh the load before off-loading. Once the deposit is complete the empty vehicle will return to the scale to weigh out and the tipping fee will be based on the net weight of the load.
DPW officials reported that Casella in Olean; L&R Roll-Off Inc. in Freedom and County Line Recovery in Ashford may also accept construction and demolition debris.
The NYSDEC website also provides a listing of alternate Material Recovery Facilities that will accept concrete, gravel, soil, pavers, millings and asphalt.
For more information on solid waste management in Cattaraugus County, contact (716) 938-2486 or email meshaw@cattco.org.