Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Deputy Devine Leacock is nearing the end of his year-long term as president of the State of New York Police Juvenile Officers Association.
A school resource officer for most of his 16 years with the sheriff’s office, Leacock enjoys working with young people. He is assigned to CA BOCES Alternative Education program at the RISE Academy on Main Street in Olean.
Leacock is the fourth member of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and sixth juvenile officer from the county to head the organization.
Proceeding him from Cattaraugus County as president were the late Sheriff Dennis John, Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb, Undersheriff Eric Butler, and Joseph Suda and (Mayor) Bill Aiello from the Olean Police Department.
Right now he’s preparing for the SNYPJOA annual conference in Syracuse Aug. 29-Sept. 2 when he’ll turn over his gavel to a new president.
“I’m working on my speech now,” Leacock said in an interview on Wednesday. He credits the organization as well as experience in the sheriff’s office with molding him into the man he is today.
“I am very blessed to have come from Rochester,” Leacock said. “I never dreamed I’d make it to Cattaraugus County and become president of the State of New York Police Juvenile Officers Association. I can’t thank this organization enough for helping make me a better leader.”
Leacock is determined to set an example in the community. “The men and women who work alongside me are role models. The organization gave me a lot of resources to keep up with changes in the law.”
Leacock worked to promote the association and bring attention to the need for more help for juvenile officers across the state. He turned to social media to spread his message. Deputy Steve Dombeck, the SRO at Prospect Elementary School in Salamanca, “has helped us out tremendously on social media,” Leacock said.
There have been a lot of trying times this year, said Leacock, referring to sad events in New York and across the country.
The massacre of 10 Black people at a market in Buffalo and the killing of 19 elementary students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, a week later were “terrible,” he said. The recent killing of a on-duty policeman and the wounding of another in an ambush in his native Rochester also hit home for Leacock.
The incidents “gave me time to reflect on what I do,” he said. “You have to figure out what your why is. When you lose it, you walk away.”
Leacock said, “My purpose is to serve the public and be the light in someone’s darkest hour. Too many people see law enforcement as dark. We have to show the light with how we react with kids in the community.”
Leacock’s first assignment after his appointment as deputy in 2006 was as a school resource officer at Pioneer Central School. Funding ran out for that position in 2010 and he was reassigned to the Seneca Allegany Casino, where he stayed for five years. During that time, he saved two teenagers in Salamanca who had overdosed on heroin.
Leacock said he went to Sheriff Whitcomb in 2015. He told him: “If you get me back in school, I think I can help some youths.” It was Whitcomb who first suggested he become an SRO. He applied for the Allegany-Limestone Central School SRO job and got it.
Three years later he accepted another challenge from BOCES to work in alternative education.
The SROs in the sheriff’s office and the SNYPJOA are both like family to Leacock. The association has helped his career. The Alternative Education students often “need a little more support than most,” he said. “It’s a challenging role not everyone can take on. The association “has given me a lot of tools for my tool belt and be a voice for kids. They can lean on me and rely on me.”
Leacock said he is occasionally called upon while off duty to support one of the students in crisis. He does not hesitate.
He is also a member of the Allegany-Limestone Board of Education and works part-time for the Portville Police Department where he often ends up playing basketball with youths in a pick-up game.
“I feel I’ve touched the lives of many people in this community,” Leacock said. “I hope and pray I leave a lasting impression on many lives in this area — and I want to thank the people who got me this far. Without their guidance, I wouldn’t be the man I am today. I love what I do, supporting students and interacting with the public.”
The most gratifying thing he experiences is when he sees former students as young adults and have them comment on how he helped them when they were younger.