School resource officer heads state juvenile officers group

Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Deputy Devine Leacock (left), a school resource officer for CA BOCES, will wind up his one-year term as president of the State of New York Police Juvenile Officers Association next month.

 Provided

Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Deputy Devine Leacock is nearing the end of his year-long term as president of the State of New York Police Juvenile Officers Association.

A school resource officer for most of his 16 years with the sheriff’s office, Leacock enjoys working with young people. He is assigned to CA BOCES Alternative Education program at the RISE Academy on Main Street in Olean.

