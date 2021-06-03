LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County government buildings no longer greet visitors with temperature checks and questions about their health at the front door.
Cattaraugus County Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer lifted the COVID-19 protocols that had been in effect since March 15, 2020 on May 19, but did not officially rescind them until Wednesday.
The mandatory screening was dropped after Gov. Andrew Cuomo adopted the CDC guidelines that said increased COVID-19 vaccinations meant vaccinated individuals did not need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor situations.
The screeners — deputies stationed at building entrances — asked people entering the building if they had symptoms including a fever/chills, person has any of the following symptoms: fever/chills, a cough, difficulty breathing, body aches, headache, sore throat, runny nose nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.
VanRensselaer said there are no requirements that people who are unvaccinated wear face masks. Those who are unvaccinated only pose a problem to themselves, he said. It is up to them whether to wear a mask.
“They are on their own,” he said.
If people wish to abide by the recommendations of the CDC, it is up to them, VanRensselaer said. “We are not checking at the door. It’s time to get back to normal.”
VanRensselaer said he did not discuss his decision to stop checking visitors at the door or end the mask mandate for those unvaccinated or vaccinated with Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins before rescinding the COVID-19 protocols.
VanRensselaer said he believed most people on the third floor in the County Center where his office is located are vaccinated. “I think all the legislators are vaccinated too,” he added.
The County Legislature meetings are still not open to the public. Their meetings are broadcast via WebEx.