OLEAN — Thursday was the fifth day in a row that the Cattaraugus County Health Department had no new COVID-19 cases to report.
Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins was ready to accept that five days without a new COVID-19 case represented a record not seen since the early days of the pandemic in March 2020.
“We are just happy and elated that we continue to see low positivity,” Watkins told the Times Herald. “It shows how effective the vaccine has been in the community. I hope we continue this road to recovery.”
The reason for COVID-19’s numbers in the county is the number of residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, although the rate of vaccinations has slowed over the past month, Watkins said.
There have been 5,723 county residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 5,613 have recovered. There have been 2,669 men diagnosed with COVID-19 and 3,054 women.
More than half of the COVID-19 cases came from the southeast part of the county, 3,076 people, or 53.7% of the total in the county.
The northeast has reported 1,091 cases, or 19.1%, the southwest had 862 cases or 15.1% and the northwest had 694 cases or 12/1%.
Watkins said 29,648 residents have completed their vaccine series and 32,299 people have received at least one dose. That means 51.3% of the 18 and older population has received at least one vaccine dose and 42% of the entire population has gotten at least one vaccine dose.
Appointments for the vaccine can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10.
The health department is currently following three active cases, one person who is hospitalized with COVID-19 and seven in contact quarantine.
With no new positive COVID-19 tests on Thursday, the county’s positivity was 0%, the seven-day rolling average was 0.1% and the 14-day average was 0.2%, according to Watkins.
The health department has recently focused its vaccination efforts on schools, where the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses, can be administered to children as young as 12. The Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine is also available for residents age 18 and older.
The health department hosted a clinic at Cataraugus-Little Valley Central School on Thursday and plans its first drive-thru vaccination clinic in the Franklinville Elementary School parking lot Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Some walk-ins will be able to receive the vaccine.
Watkins said he’s afraid many of the vaccine holdouts have made up their mind not to get vaccinated. He urged anyone who is still on the fence or undecided on whether to get the vaccine to call the health department for information and to talk it through. The Vaccine Hotline phone number is (716) 701-3777.
The vaccine is safe and effective, Watkins emphasized. Nearly 200 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, just short of President Biden’s 70% goal by July 4.
“It’s a difficult road to get that last 20% to 30% vaccinated,” Watkins said. “We’ll keep the light on until they;’re all vaccinated.
Those who are unvaccinated should continue to follow CDC guidance and wear masks when around others, indoor or out. The state’s State of Emergency expired Thursday night, Watkins noted.
Those who are unvaccinated are at heightened danger of infection from the COVID-19 delta variant, which was first identified in India, Watkins pointed out. “We’ve seen the delta variant in multiple New York counties, but not yet in Cattaraugus County,” he added.
“That doesn’t mean it’s not in Cattaraugus County,” Watkins said. The county’s random tests are not designed to single out variants.
“It is more transmissible,” he said. “We are concerned that this particular variant. If it starts to become the dominant strain in New York, it could spread among the unvaccinated. Its effects could be more severe.”
The good news, Watkins said, is that “the vaccine is able to work against this particular variant.”
It means less severe complications and fewer hospitalizations if you are one of the rare breakthrough cases where people who have been vaccinated still contract the coronavirus.
Watkins said the health department has been going to individuals homes who are homebound or cannot get to a vaccination site.
He said the health department is open to suggestions on how to vaccinate many of those who are ont only on the fence, but those for whom the vaccination clinics have not been convenient yet.
Watkins said the health department plans to offer vaccinations at the Cattaraugus County Fair Aug. 1-7 and other community events this summer.
Another possible vaccination site that may be considered are local fire halls with evening hours. Watkins said he plans to consult with some fire departments to see if this is possible.