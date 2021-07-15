OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, making 12 new cases since Monday.
The cases all involved women from the southeast part of the county, where there have now been 3,090 residents diagnosed with the coronavirus since March of 2020. They represent more than 53% of the total 5,743 cases.
The county had recently reported no new cases for 10 straight days. Earlier in this month, the health departments stated reporting a single case some days, none on others.
There were five residents testing positive on Monday and three on Tuesday. Four family members who attended a one-week church camp in Pennsylvania, someone who visited Michigan and three family members who visited another family member in Syracuse.
It’s not known how or where the four women who tested positive for the virus on Thursday contracted it.
There are now 15 active cases the health department is following, including two who remain hospitalized. There are 57 residents in contact quarantine.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said Thursday’s positivity was 2.3%, the seven-day rolling average was 0.7% and the 14-day average was 0.6%.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10.
Watkins said there are now 30,793 residents who have completed their vaccine series and 33,151 people with at least one vaccine dose. That’s 52.5% of the 18 and older population and 43.1% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.