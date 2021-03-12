OLEAN — The death of a 67-year-old man from COVID-19 was announced Friday by the Cattaraugus County Health Department.
The man died from respiratory failure due to COVID-19, said Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director. His was the 90th death of a county resident from COVID-19 since last April.
There were five new COVID-19 cases announced by the health department. That brings to 4,496 the total number of residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The daily positivity was 3.8%, while the seven-day rolling average was 2.2% and 14-day average was 2.4%.
Six people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday.
Health department staff are also following 83 active cases, 392 in quarantine for contacts of someone with COVID-19 and 71 in travelers quarantine.
All of the new COVID-19 cases reported Friday were women, who now total 2,416 cases. Men have been 2,080 of the cases.
Two of the new cases were from the northeast part of the county, which now totals 752 cases. There were one new cases in each of the other corners of the county. The southeast part of the county now has 2,555 cases, the southwest 690 and the northwest 497.
The county continues to place residents on the COVID-19 vaccine wait list. To reach the COVID-19 vaccine call center, call (716) 701-3777.
The expanded list of eligible persons now includes people age 60 and older as well as other essential workers. Some pharmacies are vaccinating people are 60 and older and teachers.
Next Wednesday, all priority groups can register at any site with the exception of pharmacies.
The state’s website for vaccination appointments is:
ACROSS NEW YORK, hospitalizations for COVID-19 fell by 101 on Thursday to 4,634, the lowest level since early December, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office reported.
A total of 935 people were in New York intensive care units Thursday, down 20, and 639 were intubated, down 26. Another 74 people in the state died due to COVID-19, increasing the reported death toll to 39,385.
The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus was 3.11% on Thursday and the seven-day average of the positive test rate was 3.13%, up from 3.11% the previous day.
Cuomo signed a bill Friday granting public and private employees in New York time off to get vaccines.
Workers get up to four hours per shot. Employers are not allowed to charge the time off against any other leave employees have earned.