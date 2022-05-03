OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the weekend and on Monday.
There were 18 new cases on Saturday, 21 on Sunday and 46 on Monday. There are 227 active cases.
The number of residents who have contracted the virus over the past two years has risen to 18,930.
The month of April ended Saturday with 740 cases — due in large part to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases via the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
The county has recorded 6,025 cases so far this year. There were 411 cases in March, 1,161 in February and 4,739 in January, the highest number in any month of the pandemic.
There have been 247 deaths from the coronavirus since April 23, 2020 and 37 deaths since Jan. 1. The last death was reported April 1.
This month’s cases — 67 from Sunday and Monday — include 46 people who were vaccinated and 31 who were unvaccinated.
The southeast part of the county reported a total of 8,659 residents had tested positive as of Monday. There have been 3,736 people infected in the southwest, 3,791 in the northeast and 2,744 in the northwest.
Women have reported about 10% more cases of COVID-19 than men, 9,916 to 9,014.
Cattaraugus County remains a county of low transmission of COVID-19, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker.
There were 172 cases reported in the seven days ending Sunday for a case rate of 225.97 per 100,000, up 35.43% from the previous seven day period.
The county’s average seven-day positivity for the week ending Friday was 13.99%, upo 1.86% from the prior week.
Testing dipped to 715 for the week, a 23.45% drop from the prior seven-day period.
There are 52.5% of the population who have completed their vaccine series and 64.4% of the eligible population have received a booster dose.