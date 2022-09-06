OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported 802 cases of COVID-19 last month, the fourth-highest month of 2022.
Updated: September 6, 2022 @ 7:29 pm
OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported 802 cases of COVID-19 last month, the fourth-highest month of 2022.
There were also five deaths of county residents from the coronavirus in August, pushing the total since April 2020 to 261.
In the first six days of September, there have been 132 cases and two deaths, according to the Cattaraugus County Health Department.
January 2022 saw more cases than any other month during the pandemic, followed by May with 1,434 cases; 740 in April, 479 in June, 411 in March and 383 in July.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed Cattaraugus County with 190.5 cases per 100,000 for the seven days through Sept. 5. The community level of COVID-19 is back in the low range after having spent a few weeks in the medium range.
The CDC’s Covid Data Tracker showed 133 cases in the seven days ending Sept. 5. That 174.7 per 100,000 rate is down 6.9% from the previous seven-day period.
The county’s positivity in the seven days ending Sept. 3 was 18.17%, down 2.9%. Testing was under 900 for the seven days ending Aug. 30.
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)
