OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported 72 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
The health department said there have now been 10,447 cases and 184 deaths since April 2020. November was a record month, with nearly 2,000 cases and 37 deaths.
Thursday’s daily positivity was 13.6%, which is among the highest in the state, and the seven day rolling average was 12.2%.
The new cases Thursday included 25 people who were vaccinated and 47 who were unvaccinated. That compares to a seven-day state average of 4.6% and 10.9% for Western New York. Both have risen steadily this week.
The cases involving vaccinated people are linked to a waning of the effectiveness of the vaccines after six months for Pfizer and Moderna and two months for Johnson & Johnson.
Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins urged residents who are vaccinated to get a booster as soon as they are eligible.
The health department is currently following 586 active cases, 42 people who are hospitalized and 744 in contact quarantine.
The southeast part of the county reported 30 new cases Thursday for a total of 5,003, about 48% of the total cases in the county since March 2020.
The southwest and northeast parts of the county has 16 new cases each for a total of 2,069 and 1,931 respectively.
The northwest part of the county had 10 new cases for a total of 1,444.
The new cases included 37 men who now total 4,929 cases and 35 women for a total of 5,518 cases.
There are 36,243 residents who have completed their vaccine series and 39,966 with at least one dose. That’s 61.5% of the 18 and older population and 52% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: