OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported another 70 residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
There have been 290 new cases in the first six days of the month and nine deaths from COVID-19. This follows nearly 2,000 COVID-19 cases in November and 37 deaths. There have been 185 county residents who have died of COVID-19 since April 2020.
December is off to a fast start. There were eight deaths on the first day of the month and one additional death over the weekend.
The 290 new cases this month include 138 in the southeast part of the county, the hardest hit in the pandemic with about 48% of all cases. There have now been 5,111 cases in this part of the county.
The northeast part of the county reported 56 new cases since Dec. 1, for a total of 1,971 cases; there were 53 new cases in the northeast for a total of 1,481, and 49 new cases in the southwest where there have been 2,102 cases.
One hundred forty-six of the new cases since Dec. 1 were women, who now total 5,629 cases and 144 of the new cases were men who now have a total of 5,036 cases.
Thirteen of the new cases were fully vaccinated individuals who did not have booster shots and 57 people were unvaccinated.
The health department is now following 646 active COVID-19 cases and 701 in contact quarantine. At 49, there are 10 more individuals hospitalized than there were on Dec. 1.
There were 30 COVID-19 patients in Olean General Hospital with five in the intensive care unit. There are also two patients in OGH hospitalized due to severe cases of influenza — hospital officials mentioned those two patients as a reminder that it is flu season and county residents should get their flu shots.
There were also four COVID-19 patients in Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center as of Monday.
Monday’s daily positivity in testing for the coronavirus in Cattaraugus County was 8.9%. The seven-day rolling average was 12.5%, up 0.4% from Sunday.
That compares to an average positivity of 11.2% for Western New York over the past seven days — the highest of any region in the state — and 4.8% for the state.
Western New York also had the highest number of residents per 100,000 testing positive, 88.5 per 100,000 over the past week. The state’s seven day average is 47.5 per 100,000.
Gov. Kathy Hochul again urged New Yorkers to “get vaccinated if you haven already, get your booster if you haven’t, encourage others to get the shot and mask up.”
The governor’s office also reported that four new cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus had been detected, increasing the state’s confirmed omicron total to 12.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director for the county, said that 36,392 county residents have completed their vaccine series and 40,117 people have at least one dose of vaccine.
There is 61.7% of the 18 and older population and 52.2% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
The health department has scheduled several vaccine clinics during December. They include:
Dec. 9 — Seneca Allegany Casino, 10 a.m.
Dec. 13 — Jamestown Community College, Olean Campus, 9 a.m.
Dec. 13 — Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11, JCC, Olean Campus, 2 p.m.
Dec. 14 — Bethany Lutheran Church, 9 a.m.
Dec. 15 — Washington West Elementary (Olean), 3 p.m.
Dec. 17 — Franklinville High School cafeteria, Pfizer for ages 5-11, 4 p.m.
Dec. 22 — Delevan Training Center, noon.
There are a limited number of walk-ins available at the clinics. Make an appointment through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: