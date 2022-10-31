OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported 683 cases of COVID-19 in October and six deaths.
Both the number of cases and deaths are down from September when there were 852 cases and seven deaths.
The total number of cases since March 2020 had grown to 23,546 with Monday’s report and the number of deaths reported due to the coronavirus is 274.
October was the sixth-worst month for COVID-19 cases in the county in 2022.
January had the most this year with 4,739 cases, followed by May with 1,434 cases; February, 1,161; September, 852; August, 802; April, 740; October, 683; June, 479; March, 411, and July, 383.
Cattaraugus County see-sawed back up into the medium COVID-19 community spread again this week according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Date Tracker.
The county reported 85 new cases, down 14.14% from the previous seven-day period.
Only five counties remain in the low range, with another seven in the high range. The rest are at the medium level of community transmission.
Cattaraugus County’s average positivity for the week ending Oct. 25 was 11.46%, down 0.44% from the previous seven-day period.
There were eight new COVID-19 admissions at Olean General Hospital or 10.3 per 100,000 population for the seven days through Oct. 26, up 46.2% from the previous seven-day period.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 45 new COVID-19 cases since Friday — 11 on Saturday, 14 on Sunday and 20 on Monday to close out the month.
The health department has held several COVID-19 vaccination clinics offering the new targeted booster shots that include the Omicron variant and BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants as well as the original COVID-19 vaccine.
Check the Health Department’s page on the county’s website at cattco.org for more COVID-19 information including registering for upcoming clinics.
The Rite-Aid drug store in Salamanca was the only location in Cattaraugus County providing COVID-19 vaccination reservations on Monday. Other area locations include Walmarts in Springville and Bradford, Pa., and CVS Pharmacy in Falconer.
With the Omicron variant and new sub-variants this year the effectiveness of the original vaccines had begun to wane. The vaccines were still good enough to keep most people from getting seriously ill enough to require hospitalization.
There are 23,759 residents — 54.1% of the population — who have completed their vaccine series and have at least one booster.
There have been 12,219 women in the county diagnosed with COVID-19 and 11,327 men.
The southeastern part of the county including Olean is the leading sector with 10,840 cases since March 2020 followed by the southwest with 4,765 cases, northeast with 4,618 cases and northwest with 3,323 cases.