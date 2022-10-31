Coronavirus

This illustration reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported 683 cases of COVID-19 in October and six deaths.

Both the number of cases and deaths are down from September when there were 852 cases and seven deaths.

