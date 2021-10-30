OLEAN — Sixty-five more COVID-19 cases in Cattaraugus County Friday pushed the total so far for the month to more than 1,200.
Of the 139 county residents who have died from the coronavirus since April 2020, 18 — about 13% — have died in October.
The county’s daily positivity was 8.8%, said Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins. The seven day rolling average was 9.1%. That compares to the New York State average of 2.15% daily positivity and 2.14% for the seven-day rolling average.
The rising number of cases includes a growing number of people who are fully vaccinated, an indication their immunity from the vaccine is waning under the delta variant and over time. It’s also an indication of the need to be vaccinated, health officials say.
On Friday, 37 of the new cases involved unvaccinated residents, while 28 new cases were people who were fully vaccinated. While the vaccine may not be 100% effective at stopping the disease over the long term, health officials urged that even with declining effectiveness the vaccine is still useful for keeping most people from getting seriously ill or needing hospitalization.
The health department is currently following 441 active cases, 49 people who are hospitalized and 703 in contact quarantine.
The southwest part of the county led in new infections with 27. The area now has the second largest number of total infections with 1,529.
The southeast part of the county retains a hefty lead over the other areas, with 4,087 cases, nearly half of all cases in the county. There were 21 new cases reported there on Friday.
In the northeast part of the county, there were nine new cases for a total of 1,526 and in the northwest, there were eight new cases for a total of 1,121.
Watkins said there are now 35,171 county residents who have completed their vaccine series and 38,093 people with at least one vaccine dose. That means 59.6% of the 18 and older population and 49.6% of the entire population has at least one vaccine dose.
The health department is sponsoring several vaccine clinics for second dose and boosters during November.
- Nov. 3 — Seneca Allegany Casino in Salamanca from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Nov. 9 — Bethany Lutheran Church in Olean from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Nov. 10 — Delevan Training Center on Route 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Nov. 13 — Jamestown Community College, 206 N. Union St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Nov. 16 — Bethany Lutheran Church, Olean, 1 to 5 p.m.
- Nov. 30 — Bethany Lutheran Church, Olean, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.