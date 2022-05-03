OLEAN — Sixty Cattaraugus County residents received news Tuesday that they had tested positive for COVID-19.
That boosted the total number of cases over the past two years to 18,990 and includes 127 so far in the first three days of May.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department said there were 238 active cases. Tuesday’s positive cases included 32 residents who had been vaccinated and 28 who were unvaccinated.
County schools reported an increase in COVID-19 in students, teachers and staff over the past two weeks. There were 68 student cases reported over the two weeks ending Monday, including 47 in the past seven days and 17 new cases on Monday.
There have been 2,612 cases reported by schools since September 2021 including 1,946 students, 319 teachers and 346 staff.
There were 28 teachers reported by schools as testing positive in the past two weeks including 15 in the last seven days and 10 new cases on Monday.
Twenty staff members were reported with COVID-19 over the past two weeks including 10 in the last seven days and seven new cases on Monday.
While the cases numbers of the coronavirus are going up in the wake of the Omicron BA.2 subvariant, which is sweeping across the state. Cattaraugus, Allegany and Chautuaqua counties are among a handful of counties where the community transmission is low.
The seven-day positivity of 13.99% includes cases reported through Friday. It is up 1.88% from the previous seven-day period. Hospitalizations remain low. There were two new admissions for COVID-19 patients in the past seven days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker shows there have been 172 cases in the past seven days, up 35.43% over the previous seven day period.
There have been 6,152 cases this year including 4,739 in January, 1,161 in February, 411 in March and 740 in April.
There have been 247 deaths over the past two years, the most recent one on April 1, according to the health department.
So far this month 65 women and 62 men have tested positive for COVID-19.
The greatest number of new cases was in the southeast part of the county, where there have been 50 cases this month and a total of 8,688. In the southwest there were 26 new cases in May for a total of 3,752, the northeast had 33 new cases for 3,802 and the northwest had 18 new cases for 2,748.
There are 43,628 residents with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or 56.8% of the population.
The CDC said 22,313 residents age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and have one booster dose. That is about 53.71% of the population. Also, 9,007 of the 65 and older population, or about 72.5% of that group are fully vaccinated and have one booster dose.
New York state’s positivity Tuesday was 8.9% and the seven-day average was 6.79%. The Western New York seven-day average was 17.45%.
The average number of new cases of the past seven days in New York state was 38.16 per 100,000, while that number was 58.15 per 100,000 in the five Western New York counties.