OLEAN — Cattaraugus County had recorded 589 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths through Wednesday in the month of October.
It has been a double-digit month almost every day with the exception of two days, when there were nine new cases and one when there were eight reported. Cases so far this month have ranged from a high of 57 in one day to a low of eight.
Cattaraugus and Allegany counties are alone in Western New York in the low community level, while other surrounding counties have moved into the medium level.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a 11.07% positivity in Cattaraugus County for the week ending Oct. 23, down 1.27% from the previous seven-day period.
There were 99 cases in the seven days ending Oct. 19 or 130 per 100,000 population. There were seven new COVID-19 admissions in the same period or 9.2 per 100,000. That is a 70% increase over the previous week.
Testing remained low, with 761 tests reported in the week up to Oct. 19, down 6.97% from the previous seven-day period.
January was the worst month for COVID-19 cases with 4,739 cases reported. In February there were 1,161 cases, 411 in March, 740 in April, 1,434 in May, 479 in June, 383 in July, 802 in August and 852 in September.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department has been administering the new COVID-19 boosters that deal with the Omicron variant and subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. Area pharmacies are also providing the vaccine and boosters.
The county’s vaccination rate remains anemic, with 48,541, or 63.8%, of residents with at least one dose. There are 43,853 residents, or 57.6%, who have completed their primary vaccine series and 9,554, or 79%, of that number have received a first booster.
Those most vulnerable, age 65 and older, who have received a second booster, 4,718, or 49.4%, have received a second booster shot. There are a total of 6,575 residents 50 and older who have received a second booster shot.
The health department will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the SUNY Jamestown Community College campus in Olean 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the College Center Building on North Union Street.
Register on the county website at www.cattco.org on the health department page. Walk-ins will also be accepted.
The health department will offer Pfizer vaccine for infants age 6 months to 4 years old, youth age 5-11 and adult, 12 and up, as well as Moderna for infants ages 6 months to 5 years old, youth ages 6-11 and adults 12 and up.
Of the 23,452 residents who have contracted COVID-19, the greatest number has been in the southeast part of the county including Olean where there have been 10,801 cases. The southwest had 4,746 cases, the northeast 4,601 cases and the northwest 3,304 cases.
Of all age groups, those 19 and under have the greatest number of cases, 5,113 or 21.8%.
Others are:
20-29 — 3,638 or 15.5%.
30-39 — 3,714 or 15.8%.
40-49 — 3,145 or 13.4%.
50-59 — 3,048 or 13%.
60-69 — 2,429 or 10.4%.
70-79 — 1,407 or 6%.
80-89 — 691 or 2.9%.
90 and over — 287, 1.1%.