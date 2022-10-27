Coronavirus

OLEAN — Cattaraugus County had recorded 589 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths through Wednesday in the month of October.

It has been a double-digit month almost every day with the exception of two days, when there were nine new cases and one when there were eight reported. Cases so far this month have ranged from a high of 57 in one day to a low of eight.

