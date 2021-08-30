OLEAN — More than 50 new COVID-19 cases since Friday were reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department Monday.
With the 29 new COVID-19 cases on Monday added to the 15 reported on Saturday and 10 on Sunday, that’s 54 since Friday. The total is now 6,158 cases, with 5,863 described as recovered.
The positivity on Monday was 5.9%, the seven-day rolling average was 5.5% and the 14-day average was 4.8%.
That compares to a state average 3.86% daily positivity on Monday and a 3.31% seven-day positivity. The state recorded 4,147 positive test results on Monday and 2,186 were hospitalized with COVID-19.
There are 183 active COVID-19 cases being followed by the county health department and 621 in contact quarantine. There are 11 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
There have been 3,281 women diagnosed with the coronavirus since March 2020 and 2,877 men.
The hardest hit southeast part of the county now has recorded 3,231 cases, the northeast reported 1,177 cases, the southwest 973 cases and northwest 777 cases.
A year ago, there were three new cases reported for a total of 167 cases and 141 who had recovered.
With school throughout the county starting in-person instruction next week, the percentage of those vaccinated among those ages 0-19 remains low compared to other groups.
The vaccination rate for those ages 0-19 ranged from a low of 3% in the Conewango Zip Code and 3.9% at St. Bonaventure to 100% in Westons Mills and Versailes.
Locally, in the Olean Zip Code, there are 18.5% of those up to age 19 who are vaccinated, 28.7% in Allegany, 17.2% in Portville, 10.7% in Hinsdale, 18.6% in Salamanca, 11.4% in Franklinville, 38.6% in Ellicottville, 12.8% in Cattaraugus and 15.5% in Little Valley.
Cattaragus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said information on the number of teachers and staff in schools will be available when school resumes. “It has been speculated that Gov. (Kathy) Hochul will require teachers to be vaccinated in the near future,” he said.
Watkins said the health department is working on the testing surveillance plan for schools.
“It appears that most schools do not want to participate in the random testing, but testing only symptomatic students, or students who are contacts of a positive case,” he explained.
Under guidelines announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in counties in high COVID-19 transmission areas or red zones like Cattaraugus County and most of the other counties in the state, masks should be worn indoors.
The youngest person to test positive for COVID-19 in the county was 3 months old.
Watkins said more requests for vaccine are being received due to the more transmissible delta variant. The county vaccinated 117 residents on Saturday and 20 more on Monday. The county is averaging 20-25 COVID-19 tests per day, also an increase due to the delta variant.
“The middle age to older population are being hospitalized,” Watkins said. “Most of our elderly population has been vaccinated hence, fewer hospitalizations for COVID-19 related illnesses are being reported for the elderly population.”
Watkins said 32,633 residents have completed their vaccine series and 35,499 people have at least one vaccine dose. That’s 55.7% of the 18 and older population and 46.2 % of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose, Watkins said.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
Watkins said the county’s daily tracker at https://cattaraugus-county-coronavirus-response-cattco.hub.arcgis.com/ provides COVID-19 data.