OLEAN — As COVID-19 surges again in Cattaraugus County, Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins is encouraging residents to get vaccinated — now.
The four county residents who died on Monday — women ages 70, 84 and 92 and an 89-year-old man — were the most in one day than Watkins recalls in the 18-month pandemic.
The four deaths came a day after a 69-year-old woman died on Saturday. The total number of deaths since the first one in April 2020 has risen to 128. On Sept. 1, the toll had risen to 112, and on Oct. 1, rose to 121.
The one thing these recent deaths had in common, Watkins said, was that the individuals were unvaccinated. So are the 23 county residents who are in hospitals right now with serious complications due to COVID-19.
Another 52 positive COVID-19 tests of county residents were reported on Tuesday. That brought the number of residents diagnosed with COVID-19 to 7,412.
Health department staff are following 229 active cases including the 23 who are hospitalized, as well as 762 who are in contact quarantine.
“We are really encouraging residents to get vaccinated,” Watkins told the Times Herald Tuesday as he reported 52 new cases and confirmed the four deaths on Monday was as high as he remembered. “None were vaccinated. ... This can be prevented.”
The vaccine, Watkins said, reduces deaths and the severity of the disease. “It is an important reason we stress vaccination.”
Watkins said while the health department has begun to offer booster shots to those who are age 65 and older, people with compromised immune systems and those with comorbidities, it must also increase vaccination efforts for the unvaccinated.
With the Pfizer vaccine, Watkins noted, children as young as 12 can now be vaccinated. The Moderna and one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines are expected to get booster authorization soon and will soon seek FDA and CDC authorization for their vaccines for 12-18 years old.
“This delta variant we are dealing with is one of the most severe variants,” Watkins said. “It can cause inflammation in all your organs. It causes a disruption that cannot be overcome by some individuals.”
Watkins said, “It looks like we are in the middle of this surge. There were 52 new cases today. These are like the high numbers we were seeing in March. This is another peak. It is affecting a lot of those who are unvaccinated.”
The health department “wants to get them to come in and get vaccinated because this variant is so contagious,” Watkins said. “There is still time to get vaccinated before next month’s holiday. We want them to come in and get vaccinated.”
He said entire families are being affected by the virus, with infections occurring in schools and in certain nursing homes.
Watkins said local providers, including pharmacists, will be assisting the health department in administering booster shots.
“We are really going to ramp up more clinics and get those who are not vaccinated to come out and get vaccinated,” Watkins said.
The health department may be in a position to get doses in the arms of children before the holidays if the FDA and CDC approve, he said.
“I don’t think we have quite reached our peak yet,” Watkins said. “We are still on the incline of the curve. I hope we peak very soon. National data shows cases are declining.”
Tuesday’s 52 positive cases gave the county a 6.3% positivity rate. The seven-day rolling average is 6.6% and the 14-day average is 6.2%.
More than half of Tuesday’s cases — 32 — were from the northwest part of the county, which has lagged other sections of the county in the number of cases. There have now been 1,013 cases in the northwest.
Some of those 32 cases were linked to the Gowanda Nursing Home.
In other areas of the county, 11 new cases were reported in the southeast where there have been a total of 3,727 cases. The southwest part of the county had two new cases for a total of 1,300 cases and the northeast had seven new cases for a total of 1,372.
Thirty-two of the new cases were men, who now total 3,475 and 20 were women who now total 3,955.
Like most other counties in the state, Cattaraugus County would fall under the CDC recommendations that unvaccinated and vaccinated people wear face masks indoors.
Watkins said there are 34,523 county residents who have completed their vaccine series and 37,587 people with at least one vaccine. That’s 58.8% of the 18 and older population and 48.9% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.