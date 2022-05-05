OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 47 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. There are currently 285 active cases.
Twenty-seven of the new cases were residents who had been vaccinated for COVID-19 and 20 were unvaccinated.
There have been 19,109 cases since March 2020 and 246 cases so far this month. There were 740 cases in April, 411 in March, 1,161 in February and 4,739 in January.
The southeast part of the county has now reported 8,734 cases, the southwest, 3,782 cases; northeast, 3,829 cases and northwest, 2,764 cases.
Women have now had 10,007 of the cases in the county and men 9,102 cases.
There have been 247 deaths from COVID-19 over the past two years, the last one reported on April 1.
The age group with the most cases, according to the health department, is the 19 and under group with 4,312 cases. Other age groups are: 20-29 — 3,001; 30-39 — 3,009; 40-49 — 2,574; 50-59 — 2,478; 60-69 — 1,907; 70-79 — 1,085; 80-89 — 477 and 90 and older, 176.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker for Thursday showed 186 cases over the past seven days for a positivity of 13.97%.
The county remains in a community of low transmission, but much of the state is in the high range. Public Health DIrector Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said Wednesday he expects the county will be in the high range in a matter of days.
As of Wednesday, there were seven county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.