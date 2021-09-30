OLEAN — There were 45 new COVID-019 cases reported in Cattaraugus County Thursday.
The new cases increased the total number of coronavirus cases in the county since March 2020 to 7,031.
Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said Thursday’s positivity was 6.4%, the seven-day rolling average was 5.8% and the 14-day rolling average was 5.4%.
The health department is now following the 45 new cases, 257 active cases, 744 in contact quarantine and 25 people who are hospitalized.
Twenty-two of the new cases were residents of the southeastern part of the county where there have now been 3,566 cases, just over half of all the COVID-19 cases in the county.
There were 11 new cases in the northeast where there have now been 1,311 cases reported, six in the southwest, where there have been 1,222 cases and six in the northwest, where there have been 933 cases.
Thirty-one of the new cases were men, who now represent 3,337 of the total cases, while another 14 women were also notified that they tested positive for COVID-19.
Watkins said 33,966 county residents have completed their vaccine series and 37,180 people have received at least one vaccine dose. That’s 58.2% of the 18 and older population and 48.4% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
Like most of the rest of the counties in the state, Cattaraugus County remains in a zone of high transmission, where, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends individuals wear masks indoors whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated. This is to help control the spread of the Delta variant.
Watkins said the county’s daily tracker at https://cattaraugus-county-coronavirus-response-cattco.hub.arcgis.com/ provides local COVID-19 data.