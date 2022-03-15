Cattaraugus County reported 45 new COVID-19 cases since Friday — eight on Saturday, six on Sunday and 31 on Monday.
That pushed the total number of residents diagnosed with the coronavirus in the past two years to 17,938.
As the omicron variant continues to diminish locally and across the state and nation, the county’s COVID-19 cases continue a downward trend.
Monday’s report showed 11 of the new cases were people who were vaccinated and 20 were unvaccinated.
The cases from the weekend and Monday included 16 new cases in the southeast where there have now been 8,288 cases.
There were also 13 new cases in the northeast, boosting the total to 3,558 cases; and eight each in the southwest and northwest where there have now been 3,568 and 2,569 cases respectively.
Twenty-six of the cases from the weekend and Monday were men and 19 were women. There have now been 8,567 cases involving men and 9,416 women.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker showed Cattaraugus County with 67 new COVID-19 cases in the seven days ending Sunday, down about 12% from the prior seven-day period. That is equal to about 88 cases per 100,000 population. The Western New York average is 6.57 per 100,000.
The county’s seven day average positivity was reported by the CDC as 4.75%, down 0.16% from the prior seven-day period. Western New York’s positivity is 1.81% and the state’s is 1.42%. Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state reported 902 new cases Sunday, the lowest number since July 2021.
Cattaraugus County has 43,352 residents or 56.4% of its population has received at least one dose of vaccine.
In neighboring Allegany County, the health department reported 20 cases Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There have now been 10,559 residents diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Allegany County has 6,373 people with at least one dose of vaccine and 6,621 who have completed their vaccination series. Only 852 residents have received a booster shot.
The seven-day positivity in Allegany County on Sunday was 2.3%.