As early voting in Cattaraugus County closed for a seventh day on Friday, 356 voters had cast ballots at one of the two county early voting sites.

Democratic Election Commissioner Kevin Burleson said 273 people had cast ballots at Jamestown Community College’s Cutco Theater Building in Olean and another 83 had voted at the Board of Elections office in Little Valley.

