As early voting in Cattaraugus County closed for a seventh day on Friday, 356 voters had cast ballots at one of the two county early voting sites.
Democratic Election Commissioner Kevin Burleson said 273 people had cast ballots at Jamestown Community College’s Cutco Theater Building in Olean and another 83 had voted at the Board of Elections office in Little Valley.
“The numbers are still below the number of early voters for the June primary,” Burleson said.
Of the total, 160 Republicans had cast ballots in the 23rd Congressional District primary between Nicholas Langworthy and Carl Paladino. There have been 362 votes cast in the special election between Max Della Pia and Joe Sempolinski — 134 Democrats, 107 Republicans and 32 other.
Early voting continues today and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the JCC site in the Magnano Room of the Cutco Building and the Board of Elections site in the former Little Valley-Cattaraugus Elementary School on Rock City Street.
Election Day voting will be held at 55 election districts throughout the county from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
