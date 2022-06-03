OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 27 new positive COVID-19 test results on Friday.
There have now been 20,401 cases in the county since March 2020. There have been 250 deaths.
Cattaraugus County moved into the low community infection rate earlier this week after being in the medium and high ranges for the past two months.
The county’s average positivity rate for the seven days ending May 31 was 12.27%, a slight increase over the previous seven-day period.
There were six new hospitalizations in the seven days prior to June 1, down 17.6% from the previous seven-day period.
Sixteen of the new cases involved people who were vaccinated and 11 were unvaccinated.
The southeastern part of the county has now reported 9,363 cases, the southwest 4,072 cases, the northeast 4,039 cases and the northwest 2,927 cases.
The county said 10,660 cases have been women and 9,741 of the cases involved men.