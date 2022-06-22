OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported another COVID-19 death this week.
It was the county’s 252nd COVID-19 death since the pandemic began in March 2020. The Health Department did not specify the age or sex of the deceased.
The county has reported 55 cases this week and 394 cases so far this month.
There were 17 cases reported Wednesday, 18 on Tuesday, 16 on Monday and four on Sunday. There have now been a total of 20,691 cases. Of the 17 cases reported Wednesday, 16 were vaccinated and one was unvaccinated.
The county’s positivity for the seven-day period ending Sunday was 7.83%, up 1.42 % from the previous seven-day period.
There were three new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county in the past seven days, the same as the previous seven-day period.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there were 56 new cases in the seven days through Tuesday, down 6.6% from the previous seven-day period.
There have now been 9,057 cases of COVID-19 in the southeast part of the county, 4,139 in the southwest, 4,087 in the northeast and 2,958 in the northwest. There have been 10,816 women who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 9,875 men.