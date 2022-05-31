OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported its 250th death from COVID-19 on Tuesday. The first fatality of the pandemic was registered on April 23, 2020.
The death of a 97-year-old man from COVID-19 was the third death in May.
There were 120 new cases of the coronavirus reported in the last four days of the month, according to the Cattaraugus County Health Department — 31 on Saturday, eight on Sunday, 19 on Monday and 62 on Tuesday.
There have now been 20,297 cases since the first cases in the county was reported on March 16, 2020. There were 283 active cases as of Tuesday.
The new cases reported Tuesday brought the total number of cases in May to 1,434. That compares to 740 cases in April, 411 in March, 1,161 in February and 4,739 in January.
The southeast part of the county reports 680 cases of COVID-19 in May for a total of 9,318 over the past 27 months. There were 316 cases in the southwest for a total of 4,042, 251 cases in the northeast for a total of 4,020 and 187 cases in the northwest for a total of 2,917.
There were 719 women who contracted COVID-19 in May for a total of 10,603 cases and 715 men for a total of 9,694 cases.
Western New York has the highest seven-day average positivity with 10.67% compared with the state average of 6.82%.
Cattaraugus County’s average positivity for the seven days ending Saturday was 11.13%