OLEAN — Twenty-four new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department Thursday.
That is less than half of the 60 new cases that were reported Wednesday. There have been 762 cases of COVID-19 this month and 12 deaths.
There have now been 7,817 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus.
There are now 382 active cases including 34 in hospitals and 701 in contact quarantine.
Thursday’s positivity was 8.4%, while the seven-day rolling average was 9.9% positive.
Of the new positive COVID-19 cases, 18 were unvaccinated and eight had been vaccinated.
There were 10 new cases in the northwest part of the county where the total there now is up to 1,064. Eight new cases were reported in the northeast part of the county where there have now been 1,468 cases, six new cases in the southeast for a total of 3,885 and no new cases in the southwest where there have been 1,398 cases.
There were 12 women and 12 men testing positive for COVID-19. There have now been 4,175 women and 3,640 men diagnosed with the coronavirus in the county.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10. There have been 34,860 county residents who have completed their vaccine series and 37,822 people with at least one vaccine dose. That is 59.2% of the 18 and older population and 49.2% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.