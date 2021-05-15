OLEAN — There were 24 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department on Friday.
There have now been 5,350 county residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those reported Friday, there were 12 women and 12 men. There have now been 2,990 confirmed cases among women and 2,614 cases with men.
The daily positivity rate was 3%, while the seven-day rolling average is 3.1% and the 14-day average is 3%.
The health department is now following 152 active cases, 788 in contact quarantine and 14 residents who are in hospitals with COVID-19.
The greatest number of new residents testing positive on Friday were from the southeast part of the county, which leads all others in the number of cases. There were 3.021 cases in the southeast, which represents about 53.9% of all cases reported in the county.
Six cases came from the northwest part of the county which now has 674 cases. Two each came from the northeast and southwest parts of the county. The southwest has now had 844 cases and the northeast 1,065 cases.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director, said 23,695 residents have completed their vaccine series and 27,530 people have had at least one vaccine dose. That is 45.3% of the 18 and older population with at least one vaccine dose and 35.8% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
Watkins noted the health department has begun to partner with schools to vaccinate students ages 16 and 17, as well as members of the public.
Next week, Pfizer vaccine will be available to children as young as 12 at four schools: Allegany-Limestone, Pioneer, Franklinville and Ellicottville. “The schools have also opened the clinics to the public. The public can make an appointment and come out and get vaccinated” at the schools, he said.
Watkins said. Pfizer vaccine, which requires a second dose in 21 days, will be administered. The department will schedule the second dose vaccine appointment at the clinic.
Individuals twelve years of age and older who reside, work, or study in New York State are eligible to make an appointment to receive the vaccine. Appointments are encouraged, but a limited number of walk-ins will be available.
Appointments can be made through the Cattaraugus County Website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info
Call the Vaccine Call Center at (716) 701-3777 if you require assistance registering.
Upcoming school vaccination clinics open to students and the public are:
May 17 — 3:20-5 p.m., Allegany-Limestone High School.
May 19 — 2:40-5 p.m., Pioneer High School Gym.
May 20 — 3-5 p.m., Franklinville Jr./Sr. High School Gym.
May 21 — 3:10-4:30 p.m., Ellicottville High School Gym.
May 24 — 2:30 -4 p.m., Salamanca Senior High School Gym.
May 25 — 3:15-5:15 p.m. Hinsdale Central School Gym.
IN ALLEGANY County, COVID-19 vaccine opportunities are available at several locations in the coming weeks.
The Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine — one dose vaccine for ages 18 and up — will be available at:
• Allegany County Department of Health, May 24 and June 1, 8 and 14, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call (585) 268-9390 for an appointment.
• Alfred Pharmacy, 36 North Main St., Alfred. Call (607) 587-9222.
• Walgreen Pharmacy, 10 North Main St., Wellsville. Call (585) 593-1540.
• Walgreen Pharmacy, 110 Bolivar Road, Wellsville. Call (585) 593-1232.
• Fisher’s Pharmacy, 138 North Main St., Wellsville. Call (585) 593-2611.
The Moderna vaccine — two-dose vaccine for ages 18 and up — will be available:
• May 19, Bolivar Fire Hall, 460 Main St., Bolivar, 4-6 p.m. Call (585) 268-9250 for an appointment. Second dose at Bolivar Fire Hall, June 16, same time as first dose appointment.
• May 26, Belfast Fire Hall, 11 Merton Ave., Belfast, 4-6 p.m. Call (585) 268-9250 for an
Appointment. Second dose at Belfast Fire Hall, June 23, same time as first dose appointment.
• Alfred Pharmacy, 36 North Main St., Alfred. Call (607) 587-9222 for an appointment.
• Walgreen Pharmacy, 10 North Main St., Wellsville. Call (585) 593-1540.
• Walgreen Pharmacy, 110 Bolivar Road, Wellsville. Call (585) 593-1232.
• Fisher’s Pharmacy, 138 North Main St., Wellsville. Call (585) 593-2611.
• Cuba Hospital, 140 West Main St., Cuba. Call (585) 968-2000.
For the Pfizer Vaccine — two-dose vaccine for ages 12 and up — call the Allegany County Department of Health at (585) 268-9250 to inquire as the department is planning. Complete the following survey to let the county you are interested in Pfizer for your 12-15 year old: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XVQTRDS
