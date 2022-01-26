OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported its 229th death from COVID-19 complications on Tuesday.
The 37-year-old man suffered respiratory failure and was unable to overcome his illness, according to Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins.
There were another 197 positive COVID-19 tests reported Tuesday, pushing the total to 15,9342 since March 2020.
In the first 25 days of January, the county has reported 4,094 caases of COVID-19, more than twice as many as the previous record 1978 cases in November. It is nearly one-quarter of all the cases reported during the pandemic — and there are six days to go in the month.
There have been 19 deaths so far this month.
Forty-five of the people who tested positive had been vaccinated and 134 were unvaccinated, Watkins said.
The health department said 68 of the positives were from at-home COVID-19 test results. The county has now recorded positive results from 865 of the over-the-counter tests, more than 3,000 of which were distributed by the health department in the past several weeks. They are also available at local pharmacies.
Due to the large numbers of COVID-19 cases, mostly due to the highly transmissible omicron variant, the health department has ended contact tracing of positive cases. People with positive results are now asked to contact close contacts.
The health department has also discontinued its wellness checks and now asks people who have tested positive to quarantine themselves and contact health officials if their conditions worsens.
There are now 625 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, according to the health department’s coronavirus tracker.
Of the 179 new cases reported on Tuesday, the most, 69, were from the northeast part of the county where there have now been 3,166 cases.
The northwest part of the county had 44 new cases and now has a total of 2,237 cases. The southeast and southwest each had 43 new cases. The southeast now has reported 7,406 cases and the southwest 3,123 cases.
There have now been 8,344 cases of COVID-19 involving women and 7,488 men.
To receive a package of four free test kits in the mail from the federal government go online to: https://www.covidtests.gov/ Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.