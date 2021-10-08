OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported 21 new COVID-19 cases among residents Friday.
It brings the total number of residents diagnosed with the coronavirus to 7,278.
The county’s daily positivity jumped to 9.5%, almost double the rate from Thursday, said Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins. The seven-day rolling average rate was 6.3% and the 14-day average was 5.9%.
The health department is now following 268 active cases including 23 people who are hospitalized, and 707 in contact quarantine.
Twelve iof the new cases Friday were women, who now total 3,888 cases, and nine were men, who have had 3,390 cases.
Ten of the new cases were in the southeast part of the county, where there have now been 3,675 cases.
There were also seven cases in the southwest for a total of 1,276 cases, and two new cases each in the northeast and northwest parts of the county, where there have now been 1,358 cases and 969 cases respectively.
The health department held its first booster vaccination clinic at Bethany Lutheran Church in Olean on Friday and plans to offer a second Pfizer booster clinic on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Seneca Allegany Casino in Salamanca.
To sign up, resident should go to the following web link:
IN NEW YORK, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday that the state had reached a milestone in the fight against the pandemic — 85% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of vaccine.
“While this is a momentous achievement, we still have communities lagging behind in vaccinations,” the governor said in a press release. “The most important thing is getting vaccinated if you’re in a high-risk setting or immunocompromised.”
There were 5,654 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Thursday, for a positive rate of 2.47%. The state’s seven-day average was 3.13%.
There were 2,175 state residents hospitalized as of Thursday, down 74 from the day before, while there were 474 COVID patients in ICUs, down 36.
There were 42 new COVID deaths in New York on Thursday, increasing the total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC to 57,047.