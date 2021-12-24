OLEAN — While not confirmed in Cattaraugus County yet, the COVID-19 Omicron variant has been found in neighboring Erie County and is suspected to be here too.
Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said the county has been pushing for more genetic sequencing to try to detect Omicron “because we suspect it is in Cattaraugus County.”
Watkins said statewide, almost 70% of the positive COVID-19 tests were the Omicron variant. More genetic testing will be needed to get a better local assessment of the percentage of Omicron.
The variant has roared across parts of the country only three weeks after the virulent variant was discovered in South Africa. The U.S. has been facing a deadly wave of the Delta variant for the past two months.
“We tend to lag what is happening Downstate,” Watkins explained. The first New York City Omicron infection was discovered only days after the announcement by South African scientists. “Because they have identified it in Erie County, we can speculate that it is here as well. We are still asking our residents who have not gotten the vaccine to consider getting vaccinated. Those who are vaccinated should get their booster when it is time.”
On Thursday, two more COVID-19 deaths were announced by the health department. Both were men, ages 40 and 72, who had been vaccinated but had not yet received a booster, according to Watkins. They had underlying health conditions as well.
There have now been 207 deaths since the first fatal COVID-19 case of a county resident on April 21, 2020.
The public health commissioner said Omicron symptoms — often body aches and congestion — are apparently milder than the Delta variant has been producing, but it can still be deadly. It is very transmissible. It seems to differ from Delta in that it colonizes the upper respiratory tract instead of the lungs.
The milder cases could be due to the fact many have had COVID-19 already or are vaccinated, Watkins said. “It’s all new to us. We’ll have to see as it starts.” Just under half of the 76,000 residents of the county have been vaccinated.
The health department has distributed free COVID-19 rapid tests to residents this week. The kits were completely gone at the Olean office, but some remained at the Salamanca and Machias offices, Watkins said. “We had long lines at the department and ran out in Olean.” He is requesting additional home test kits from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office to be delivered next week.
Gov sending masks to emergency The governor is also sending a shipment of K-95 masks, Watkins added.
The public health director said he hoped to be able “to flood the community in the coming weeks” with free test kits. They may be distributed through local firehalls.
Watkins said residents should consider keeping gatherings small this holiday season. Testing prior to a gathering would be preferable. You should also make sure everyone is vaccinated. If not, you need to be careful and the unvaccinated person should wear a mask when not eating. Others who are vaccinated may want to consider wearing a mask if someone who is unvaccinated is attending.
“Our goal is to try to protect ourselves and others,” Watkins said.
Recent daily totals have been on a downward slope, Watkins said. “We are seeing fewer positive numbers. It was in the 50s today, but at least it’s not 100 or more.”
Watkins is afraid this may be “the calm before the storm before the Omicron variant hits the area.”
There were 50 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, bringing the total to 11,488. Twenty-seven of the cases were women and 23 were men.
Health department staff are now following 413 active cases, 31 people who are hospitalized and 435 in contact quarantine.
There were 22 new cases in the southeast part of the county, where almost half the total cases have been reported. There have now been 5,482 cases there.
There were 12 new cases in the northwest where there have now been 1,599 cases, 11 new cases in the southwest with 2,263 total cases and five in the northeast where there are 2,144 cases.