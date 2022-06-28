OLEAN — With two days to go in June, there have been 452 cases of COVID-19 in Cattaraugus County this month.
That is the lowest monthly total since March when there were 411 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county. There were 1,434 cases in May, 740 in April, 1,161 in February and 4,739 in July.
The new cases Tuesday edged the total number of COVID-19 cases since March 2020 to 20,749. There have been 252 deaths.
The county health department reported 60 cases of the coronavirus since Friday: 17 on Tuesday, 20 on Monday, five each on Saturday and Sunday and 13 on Friday.
Of those testing positive on Tuesday, 13 had been vaccinated and four were unvaccinated.
This month’s cases have involved 238 women who now total 10,841 cases and 214 men who now total 9,908 cases.
There have been 218 cases this month in the southeast where the total number of cases is 9,536. The southwest had 109 cases so far this month for a total of 4,151, the northeast had 76 cases for a total of 4,096 and there were 49 in the northwest for a total of 2,966.
There were two new hospital admissions in the past seven days through Sunday, down by one over the previous seven-day period.
The seven-day average positivity through Saturday was 7.29%, down 0.72% from the previous seven days.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday Western New York’s seven-day average was 11.1 per 100,000 population, while the state’s average was 26.25 per 100,000.
Western New York’s seven-day average positivity Tuesday was 7.22%