OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
The new cases brought to 5,647 the number of county residents who have been confirmed with COVID-19. There have been 103 deaths in the past 13 months. Twelve people are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Ten women and five men are the latest residents to test positive for COVID-19.
The county health department is following 121 active COVID-198 cases and 716 in contact quarantine.
The hard-hit southeast corner of the county had 10 new cases for a total of 3,038. The southeast part of the county has 53.8% of all cases.
The northwest part of the county had four new cases for a total of 684 cases, th southwest had one new case for a total of 851 and there were no new cases reported in the northeast, where there have been 1,074 cases.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director, said 24,112 county residents have completed their vaccine series. There are 28,151 people with at least one vaccine dose. That represents 46% of the 18 and older population with at least one vaccine dose, and 36.6% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 12 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
Watkins noted the health department has begun to partner with schools to vaccinate students down to age 12, as well as members of the public.
“The schools have also opened the clinics to the public. The public can make an appointment and come out and get vaccinated” at the schools, Watkins said.
Watkins said.
Individuals twelve years of age and older who reside, work, or study in New York State are eligible to make an appointment to receive the vaccine. Appointments are encouraged, but a limited number of walk-ins will be available.
Upcoming school vaccination clinics open to students and the public are:
May 19 — 2:40-5 p.m., Pioneer High School Gym.
May 20 — 3-5 p.m., Franklinville Jr./Sr. High School Gym.
May 21 — 3:10-4:30 p.m., Ellicottville High School Gym.
May 24 — 2:30 -4 p.m., Salamanca Senior High School Gym.
May 25 — 3:15-5:15 p.m. Hinsdale Central School Gym.
Watkins said the health department, which has faced a declining demand for the vaccine in recent weeks, will vaccinate residents who cannot come to the vaccination site in their homes.
Arrangements can be made through the Vaccine Call Center, he added. “We will come to their homes.”