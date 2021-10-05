OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported the death of another resident from COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 50 new cases.
A 92-year-old man who developed respiratory failure became the county’s 123rd victim of the coronavirus since April 2020.
At the same time, the Cattaraugus County Health Department reported another 50 residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 7,184 people since the beginning of the pandemic.
The health department was following 269 active cases, with 23 hospitalized, and 773 people in contact quarantine.
The most of Tuesday’s positives, 18, came from the southeast part of the county, where there have been 3,642 cases since March 2020. More than 50% of the cases have been in this part of the county.
The southwest had 13 new cases for a total of 1,252, the northwest had 11 new cases for 958 cases and eight in the northeast for 1,332 cases.
Twenty-nine of the new cases Tuesday were women, who now total 3,834 of the total cases and 21 men, who now total 3,350 cases.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
Like most of the rest of the counties in the state, Cattaraugus County remains in a zone of high transmission, where, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends individuals wear masks indoors whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated. This is to help control the spread of the Delta variant.
Watkins said the county’s daily tracker at https://cattaraugus-county-coronavirus-response-cattco.hub.arcgis.com/ provides local COVID-19 data.