OLEAN — Another death from COVID-19 was reported by Cattaraugus County Monday, the 122nd victim of the coronavirus in the county since April 2020.
A 90-year-old male resident of the county developed respiratory failure and was unable to overcome his illness, said Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, who expressed the county’s condolences to his family.
There were also 30 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the county on Monday. That raised the total of positive cases since March 2020 to 7,134.
There are currently 243 active cases being followed by health department staff along with 27 residents who are hospitalized and 722 in contact quarantine.
Monday’s positivity was 9.1%, the seven-day rolling average was 5.7% and the 14-day average was 5.5%.
There have been 81 new cases since Friday. The most cases, 18, were reported in the county’s southeast corner. There have now been 3,624 cases there, 50.8% of the total in the county.
Seven new cases were reported in the southwest part of the county on Monday for a total of 1,239, two in the northeast for 1,324 cases and men represented 11 of the new cases for a total of 3,329 cases.
Thirteen months ago, on Oct. 1, 2020, Cattaraugus County had reported 237 cases of COVID-19, seven deaths and 20 active cases. Since then, 115 residents have died from COVID-19 and 6,897 people have tested positive.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Watkins said 34,123 residents have completed their vaccine series and 37,338 people have received at least one vaccine dose. That’s 58.4% of the 18 and older population and 48.6% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
Like most of the rest of the counties in the state, Cattaraugus County remains in a zone of high transmission, where, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends individuals wear masks indoors whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated. This is to help control the spread of the Delta variant.
Watkins said the county’s daily tracker at https://cattaraugus-county-coronavirus-response-cattco.hub.arcgis.com/ provides local COVID-19 data.