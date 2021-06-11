OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported the county’s 106th death from COVID-19 on Thursday.
The 62-year-old man who was hospitalized with the coronavirus suffered respiratory failure and could not recover despite aggressive medical treatment, said Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins.
There were no new COVID-19 cases reported by the health department on Thursday. There have been 5,717 COVID-19 cases involving county residents since March 2020. Of those cases, 5,600 people have recovered.
Health department staff are following 11 active cases — four of whom are hospitalized — and 35 people in contact quarantine.
The southeast part of the county continues to have the highest number of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, 3,073, or 53.8% of the total. Other areas of the county are: Northeast, 1,090, southwest, 862 and northwest, 692.
There have been 3,051 women to test positive for COVID-19, or 53.4% of the total, and 2,666 men.
Thursday’s positivity was 0.3%, Watkins said. The seven-day rolling average was 0.4% and the 14 day rolling average was 0.7%.
The public health director said 27,683 residents have completed their vaccine series, with 31,612 people with at least one vaccine dose. There are 50.2% of the 18 and older population with at least one vaccine dose and 41.1% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, visit https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
The health department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic today from 9 a.m. to noon at Finnerty’s Tap Room, 5 E. Washington St., Ellicottville. The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered. A limited number of walk-ins will be accepted.
If you are having trouble registering online on the county website, call the Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.