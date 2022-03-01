OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 41 new cases on Monday.
The deaths reported Monday date back to last week. They include two men ages 62 and 68, respectively, and a 70-year-old woman. The county has now recorded 242 deaths from the coronavirus since April 23, 2020.
The 41 new cases reported on Monday bring the total since March 2020 to 17,713 county residents. February’s toll was 1,136 and there have been 5,875 new cases diagnosed since Jan. 1.
Under new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties are counties of low transmission based on the number of hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the number of new cases.
The county’s positivity over the past seven days, according to the CDC’s COVID Tracker has averaged 4.9%. There have been 96 cases over the past seven days for a rate of 126.1 per 100,000. There have been no new hospital admissions over the past seven days.
Monday’s positive tests included 10 residents who have been fully vaccinated and 31 who were unvaccinated.
Of the new cases, 19 were reported via at-home testing. There have now been 1,353 cases identified with an at-home test kit.
The southeast part of the county reported 462 cases in February for a total of 8,1790 cases. This part of the county has reported more than 46% of the cases.
The 258 cases in February in the southwest where there have been 3,514 cases, 221 cases in the northeast where there have been 3,512 cases and 195 cases in the northwest where there have been 2,517 cases.
There were 636 women who tested positive in February and 500 men. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 9,277 women and 8,436 men have tested positive.
“I think we are still on a downward trend,” Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director said, noting Cattaraugus County is now in a low transmission community area.
The state dropped most indoor mask mandates except in schools, where they will be dropped on Wednesday.
“I don’t see it as a concern,” Watkins said of dropping the school mask requirements. “We will continue to be vigilant, especially in schools.”
Residents should wear masks if they are symptomatic or test positive (until they isolate), or are exposed to someone who has tested positive, Watkins said. Those who are immunocompromised may want to consider wearing masks in public as well.
“Over 55% of residents are vaccinated and 65% have at least one dose of the vaccine,” Watkins said.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
To receive free test kits from the federal government go online to: https://www.covidtests.gov/ Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.