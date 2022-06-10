OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
The county remains in the low category of transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker.
The case rate for the seven days ending June 9 was 105, down 36.3% and the positivity for the seven days ending June 7 was 7.71%, down 4.4% over the previous seven-day period.
There were 101 new cases this week in the county and 228 since the beginning of the month. There were four new COVID-19 hospital admissions in the previous seven days, down 35.7%.
The health department reported eight new cases on Sunday, 20 cases on Monday, 13 cases on Tuesday, 22 cases on Wednesday and 20 on Thursday.
The total number of cases experienced by the county since March 2020 is 20,525. There have been 250 deaths.
The county said there have now been 9,429 cases in the southeast part of the county, 4,096 in the southwest, 4,059 in the northeast and 2,941 in the northwest. There have been 10,730 women who have tested positive and 9,795 men.
Twelve of the new cases Friday were residents who had been vaccinated and six were unvaccinated. There were nine other positive cases reported from at-home test kits.