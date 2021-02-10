OLEAN — The death of an 83-year-old man from COVID-19 on Wednesday brought to 82 the number of Cattaraugus County residents who have died of the coronavirus since April 23.
There were 28 new COVID-19 cases in the county Wednesday, which now total 4,022.
The daily positivity was 6.1%, while the seven-day rolling average was 5% and the 14-day average was 4.4%.
Eighteen of the new cases were from the southeast part of the county, which now totals 2,323 cases. In the southwestern part of the county, there were eight new cases for a total of 621, and there was one new case each in the northwest and northeast part of the county which now total 445 and 633 respectively.
The new cases were evenly split between men and women, with 14 each. There have now been 1,837 cases involving men and 2,185 cases with women.
The county health department is now following 306 active cases, 419 contacts in quarantine and 38 people in travelers quarantine.
IN NEW YORK STATE, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 fell 282 on Tuesday to 7,593 as the number of patients continued to decrease. A total of 1,423 people were in ICUs, an increase of 11, and 955 people were intubated, down 16.
The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus fell to 4.02%, down from 5.12% on Monday.
The seven-day average of the statewide positive rate was 4.31% on Tuesday, down from 4.42% Sunday. The rate was near 8% at times in January.
Western New York’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 4.04% on Tuesday, down from 4.16% on Monday and 4.26% on Sunday.
Another 136 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the reported statewide death toll to 36,619.
“Overall, the trajectory is down and that is good news,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a press conference in Albany.
New York confirmed 7,101 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday and conducted another 176,750 tests. The state has now had 1,494,187 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began.
